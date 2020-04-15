Civic workers taken care of

As pourakarmikas (civic workers) are working without a break to keep the city clean, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has taken extra steps to protect their health by arranging daily health check-up.

In all, 2,500 pourakarmikas are engaged in collecting solid waste from various wards of the city and although the lockdown restrictions are in place, they have continued to keep the city clean risking their lives.

Considering the risk factors, including exposure to infection, the municipal administration is conducting regular health check-ups for them before they begin their day’s work.

According to the authorities, the body temperature of the pourakarmikas is being checked through thermal screening daily. Along with it, regular check-up of their blood pressure and normal blood tests are being conducted.

Health Officer of the municipal corporation Prabhu Biradar said that apart from routine health check-up, the pourakarmikas were being sensitised about personal hygiene, usage of masks and sanitisers and the risks involved in their work. He said that that the health check-up would continue for a few more days.

Meanwhile, the civic workers have thanked the health officials for clearing the misconceptions about the infection and thanked them. A civic worker Anand Brahmavar said that although they had continued to work, they had a few doubts about the pandemic, but the health officials had cleared them now apart from subjecting them to health check-up and providing medicine for their general ailments.