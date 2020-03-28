Civic body to deliver vegetables to homes

To avoid public gathering at vegetable markets, the Kalaburagi corporation has launched vehicles to provide fresh vegetables to people’s home across the city.
The officials have roped in volunteers to supply vegetables in all 55 wards from Sunday. The volunteers will buy vegetables from wholesale markets and farmers and deliver them.
Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Kalaburagi South MLA, said that the initiative wll help people stay at home as many people were coming out of their houses to buy vegetables.
Indira Canteens
The city corporation will also provide food for free at Indira Canteens for the poor and the homeless who have been hit the most owing to the lockdown.
Pourakarmikas, waste disposal teams, juvenile homes, the poor and the destitute will get packed food prepared at Indira Canteens.
