City records highest April temperature in the last eight years

April 07, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The temperature which has been soaring daily has set a new record for Bengaluru city as on Saturday the city recorded 37.6 degrees C.

At 37.6 degrees C, the Bengaluru city Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) station recorded the third-highest maximum temperature in the last 15 years for the month of April and the highest in the last eight years.

“Today (April 6) the city recorded 37.6 degrees C. It is the third highest in the last 15 years and the highest in the last eight years,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru.

The highest ever recorded for April is 39.2 degrees C recorded in April 2016. The normal temperature for Bengaluru during April is 34.1 degrees C.

On March 5 the temperature breached the 38 degrees C mark as the Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) weather station recorded a maximum of 38.3 degrees C.