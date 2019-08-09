Karnataka

Citizens seek more online options to make donations to CM’s Relief Fund

On Thursday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealed to the general public to donate generously for the flood-hit areas of the State. But, those who wish to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund find that there aren’t any easy online payment options.

Even before the CM’s appeal, there were scores of online queries on how one could help the needy. On social media, many people have tagged CM of Karnataka seeking details about the CM’s Relief Fund and why the government has failed to provide different modes of payment.

“I hope CM of Karnataka will share account details of relief fund to help rebuild lives in north Karnataka. It would be helpful if the 80G receipt is auto-generated like what the Kerala government did last year,” said Aruna Urs in a tweet. “The official website of the State government does not even have a link on the Home page to help us donate. The KarnatakaOne website says that people can contribute by way of cash or cheque.”

Shrenik Rokhade, another person eager to donate, tweeted, “The entire north Karnataka is suffering from floods, but there is no donation link on Karnataka CM website. Karnataka CM relief fund website is not functional. I request the government to set a donation link as early as possible.”

