CIIL can be ‘Centre of National Importance’: Pattanayak

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 20:30 IST

Founder Director of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) D.P. Pattanayak on Sunday said that the CIIL may be converted into a Central University.

“The Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages (CIEFL) has been converted into a Central University. The Centre has established many Central Sanskrit Universities. The results are apparent. Not a single University in India has a Centre for the Study of Munda and Sino-Tibetan Linguistics. Even for Indo-Aryan and Dravidian Study, there is no Centre not to speak of comparative historical linguistics,” Prof. Pattanayak said in his address at the 54 th Foundation Day of CIIL here on Sunday.