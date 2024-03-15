CID to probe POCSO case against BSY

March 15, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has handed over the case against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) on Thursday, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The order was issued by Director-General & Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan on Friday afternoon, but the case is yet to be handed over to the CID.

This decision came hours after Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed that the city police had registered a case against the former Chief Minister.

“Investigation is on and the law will take its own course,” he said.

When quizzed further, he said: “It is a very sensitive case, connected to a former Chief Minister and a minor girl. We will not be able to reveal any more details at this stage.”

However, Dr. Parameshwara said that some people were saying that the woman was “mentally unstable”.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who rushed to Dr. Parameshwara’s house on Friday morning to discuss the case, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the city police got the victim in the case to undergo the procedural medical examination at a private hospital in the city on Friday.