Christians postpone agitation planned on Friday

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said here on Thursday that the Christian community has postponed the State-wide agitation planned on Friday in view of the government showing interest in constituting a Christian Development Corporation.
He told presspersons that the day-long hunger strike scheduled in Mangaluru on December 4 has also been put off. Christian leaders will not hold demonstration in Bengaluru on December 7 when the State legislature sessions will begin.
Mr. D’Souza said that after he announced on December 1 that a Statewide agitation will be launched to urge the government to form the corporation, the government has invited him and other Christian leaders for talks on constituting it.
He said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced constitution of the corporation in the 2019-20 budget and set apart funds for it. Memorandum and Article of Associations too were framed by the government. However, the government on June 16 this year rejected the proposal on the direction of the Chief Minister, Mr. D’Souza said.
