Chikkamagaluru police seize valuables worth over ₹4.21 crore

March 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru police seized valuables worth over ₹4.21 crore being transported in a vehicle without proper documents at MC Halli near Tarikere taluk on Tuesday.

The vehicle belonged to BVC Logistics was transporting the valuables that included gold ornaments of 6.5 kg, silver items weighing 1.8 kg and jewellery with diamond.

Vikram Amathe, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, said the police stopped the vehicle at the check-post and found the valuable during the search. “The police seized the valuables. We are following the procedure,” he said.