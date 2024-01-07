Chikkamagaluru DC prohibits vehicles in view of Bhima Koregaon celebrations

January 07, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has prohibited the movement and parking of vehicles between Hanumanthappa Circle and Azad Park (MG Road) in Chikkamagalur city on January 8 because of the Bhima Koregaon Vijayotsava to be held by pro-Dalit organisations.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the celebrations on the day. To avoid untoward incidents, the district administration prohibited vehicles between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the day. The public can take alternative routes via I.G. Road and K.M. Road, the DC stated.