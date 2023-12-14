GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chikkamagaluru DC issues advisory note to people planning to visit hill stations

DC appealed to tourists not to plan visiting the hill stations between December 22 and 27 in view of Datta Jayanti

December 14, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudangiri Dargah near Chikkamagaluru.

| Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has issued an advisory note to tourists planning to visit the hill stations of the district between December 22 and 27, urging them to postpone their schedule in view of the Datta Jayanti programme at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudan Hills.

The DC, in her advisory released on December 13, said Datta Jayanti would be held between December 24 and 26. During these days, the number of devotees visiting the shrine would be high. The drive on the narrow roads leading to the place would be a difficult task during these days. Hence, tourists planning to visit Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyana Giri, Galikere, Manikya Dhara, besides the shrine, are advised to reschedule their plans, she appealed.

