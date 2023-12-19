GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chikkamagaluru DC appeals to tourists follow COVID-19 guidelines

December 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has appealed to tourists visiting Chikkamagaluru district during the year-end to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines to avoid the spread of the infection.

At a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, Ms. Nagaraj said there was no need to panic; however, the public should be cautious. “In cases of fever, respiratory problems, and other symptoms, the public should undergo a COVID-19 test. We have begun testing in the district hospital. Those visiting the tourist spots should follow the guidelines,” she said.

The district administration was prepared to face the situation. There were 692 beds, 87 ventilators, 907 jumbo cylinders of oxygen, and enough stock of sanitizer. PPE kits were also available, she added.

