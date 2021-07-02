Cheer4India campaign launched to support Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics

Selfie-points established at four stations in Mysuru division of SWR

Selfie-points to enable the public and railway passengers to cheer for the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics commencing from July 23 have been established at four stations in the Mysuru division of South Western Railways.

Public can visit these points, take their photographs and upload it on their social media to encourage and cheer the Indian contingent. The points were installed on Friday at Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere and Shivamogga stations and plans are to have them at all category A and category B stations across the division. Similar arrangements are being made at railway stations across the country to get the people involved and to shore up the Olympic spirit.

This is part of the Cheer4India campaign launched across the country by the Indian Railways and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Sources said that by and large the Indian Railways is the single largest employer of sportspersons and a sizeable number of athletes and sportspersons representing India in the Olympics tend to be from the Indian Railways and hence the initiative.

In Mysuru station the selfie point has been installed near platform number 1 close to the portico and was formally inaugurated by the railway employees of the division who were selected through the sports quota.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru has urged the rail users to click selfies and share them widely.