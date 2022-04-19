Chandashekhar Nayak is new Raichur Deputy Commissioner

Chandrashekhar Nayak took charge as new Deputy Commissioner of Raichur on Tuesday after the transfer of Avinash Rajendran Menon.

A 2013 batch IAS officer, Mr. Nayak served as Joint Secretary to Government, Finance Department (Budget and Resources), before being transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Raichur.

Mr. Nayak, who is a native of Bengaluru, has obtained technical education from Mangalore University and passed the Civil Services examinations. He first served as Assistant Commissioner in Vijayapura and also worked as Chief Executive Officer of the Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat at Karwar before becoming Joint Secretary to Government in the Finance Department.

He briefed the media after taking charge saying that he will look into civic issues, particularly drinking water and basic facilities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R Durugesh, Assistant Commissioner Rajani Kanth, Tahsildar Hampanna Sanjjan and Manjunath were present.