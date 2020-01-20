Karnataka

Chamarajanagar district court buildings expanded

more-in

It was the responsibility of the judiciary to ensure that justice was not delayed and the duty of concerned staff – judicial and legal – to accord priority to this. This was stated by P.G.M. Patil, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, in Chamarajanagar on Saturday. He was speaking at a function marking the inauguration of the first and second floors of the district courts in Chamarajanagar town.

He said the role of judiciary was critical in establishing a just society and hence all efforts must be made to ensure that there was no delay in securing justice. He observed that the district court has been provided with better amenities that should be utilised for the benefit of the public. The district is no longer backward. It has shown progress and development in recent years and has produced three HC judges, Justice Patil added.

K. Somashekar, HC judge, who presided over the function, said that the legal profession was considered to be among the best and it was the duty of the advocates and the members of the bar to live up to that reputation and discharge their duties in a responsible manner.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 12:41:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/chamarajanagar-district-court-buildings-expanded/article30602580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY