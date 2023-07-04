CFTRI launches three new healthy food products

July 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), on day two of ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) campaign, released three new technologies here on Tuesday. The institute had announced that it has developed 20 new technologies and all of them will be released coinciding with the campaign. Thirteen more technologies are remaining for launch until July 7, the concluding day of OWOL.

Former WHO Chief Scientist and chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation Sowmya Swaminathan, who was the chief guest on day two of the OWOL having the theme ‘Women SHG, Farmer-Entrepreneurship’, released the technology of spice bread, which the institute claimed has significant anti-inflammatory properties feasibly enhancing the immunological response to inflammation.

Gluten-free cake mix and fibre-enriched rusk were released by CFTRI director Sridevi Annapurna Singh and West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson M.V. Rao.

Combating lifestyle disorders

“Most of the wheat-based food products generally lack functional properties. The need of the hour is to improve the functionality of wheat-based food formulations to combat lifestyle disorders. There are a lot of reports on the functional activity of various Indian natural ingredients, which could enhance the health conditions from natural components in food formulations to combat various immune-related diseases spread by various microorganisms, including viruses,” a note said.

Adding functional elements from natural sources to bakery products has risen in popularity due to the ability to reduce the risk of various chronic diseases. “A combination of functional ingredients has been tested for anti-inflammatory response. The histopathology assays showed that the developed product had a similar effect as the standard anti-immunomodulatory drug,” according to the institute.

Cake for celiac patients

The gluten-free cake mix is a ready-to-use product which consists of all the functional ingredients to make a cake. The cake mix can be used to produce muffins, cupcakes, or pastries, it said.

At present, most of the gluten-free products in the market are based on pure starch resulting in low nutritional quality. Buckwheat-based gluten-free cake mix is targeted and developed as a specific product for celiac patients. “It is higher in protein, fibre, and mineral contents as compared to many of the gluten-free products in the market. It will serve the growing consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods,” the note said.

Rusk for nutrition propagation

The potential for rusks in India in view of several advantages it offers is very large. The estimated growth rate though 10%, can provide scope for more varieties and can be easily marketed. “This can act as a vehicle for the nutrition propagation.”

Dr. Swaminathan earlier delivered a talk on Food Systems for Equitable and Sustainable Health - the role of policy, regulations and behaviour change in NCD prevention. She stressed on nutrition literacy in schools and focusing on primary healthcare – screening, early detection and support compliance with treatment in view of younger people developing non-communicable diseases. She also stressed on involving communities and co-developing solutions besides making physical activity attractive and practical in the wake of rise in obesity cases.

Culinary contest

As part of OWOL, a culinary contest was organised on the premises. The contest was held in two themes. Traditional foods with modern twist or fusion foods were held on Tuesday. Novel dishes with millets have been scheduled for July 6.