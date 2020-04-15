CFTRI, I-T Department join hands to provide nutritious food

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, has joined hands with the Income Tax Department (Karnataka and Goa) in providing nutrition-boosting food to migrant labourers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

So far, the institute has supplied five tonnes of fruit bars, 500 kg of spirulina chikki and five tonnes of flavoured water to the I-T Department, which is feeding nearly 10,000 migrant workers daily in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

The food items are long shelf-life foods that are supplemented with some essential nutrition. “Foods also need to provide micro-nutrients that aid in boosting immunity. This may not be possible in case of mass feeding and hence supplementing with essential nutrients becomes necessary when the beneficiaries are locked in one place for extended periods. This has been taken care by us,” said K.S.M.S. Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.

For instance, the mango fruit bars supplied contain essential nutrients like carbohydrates, carotenes and added vitamin C and zinc, which are known to improve immunity. By supplying cardamom flavoured water, the institute was using it as a vehicle for providing flavoured oils from traditional herbs which are again known immune boosters. A total of 10,000 bottles of water had been supplied for distribution, the CFTRI announced here on Monday.

Logistics for this is provided by the I-T Department. “CFTRI’s offer to provide immunity boosting food gave a boost to our efforts. Such foods are imperative for our target population to sustain themselves in these times,” said Zakir Thomas, Principal I-T Commissioner, Karnataka and Goa.