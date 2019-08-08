CET: Date extended for fee payment

The last date to pay fees for the second extended round for engineering and allied courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET) has been extended to make it easier for students from flood-hit areas of the State.

R. Girish, executive director, Karnataka Examinations Authority, said the last date to pay fees is 13 August. KEA had earlier extended the last date to pay fees to August 9. The change was done after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed the KEA.

The test is a gateway for candidates who are aspiring for government and government-quota seats in various professional courses. Besides engineering seat aspirants, the round is for candidates who are aspiring for architecture, farm science, horticulture, veterinary and B.Pharm courses.

The move comes as a relief to students in central, coastal and northern districts where there is heavy rainfall and flooding. The schedule of the mop-up medical and dental round will, however, remain unchanged.