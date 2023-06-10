CET applicants will come under general merit if there is a mismatch in RD number: KEA (Briefly)

June 10, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) stated on Friday that those candidates whose Revenue Document (RD) number is mismatched will be considered under the general merit quota, if the same is not rectified before the scheduled deadline of June 12.

Out of the 2.6 lakh students who have written the Common Entrance Test (CET), RD number mismatch was identified in the details submitted by over 80,000 applicants. Given this, the KEA facilitated editing RD number from June 7. However, there are about 30,000 candidates who are yet to rectify it.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of the KEA, has said that the candidates whose RD numbers would mismatch would not be eligible to claim seats for professional courses under the reservation quota.

“The list of candidates with mismatched RD numbers has been announced on the authority’s website and they have been asked to enter their correct RD number of caste/income/Kalyana Karnataka certificates. This should be done through the KEA portal before June 12. If this is not done, the candidates themselves will be responsible for the consequences,” she said.

She said that some students had submitted EWS certificates instead of income certificates. According to CET rules, this would not be accepted, she said.

“The process of verifying the RD numbers submitted by candidates with those provided by the Revenue Department is in progress and students have been asked to make use of the last opportunity,” she added.