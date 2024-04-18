CET-2024: Students complain of out-of-syllabus questions in Biology and Maths papers

April 18, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET) on Thursday, students complained that 11 questions in the Biology question paper were from deleted chapters of the NCERT Biology textbook of PU, and nine questions were asked out of syllabus in Mathematics.

“This year, the Biology question paper was moderate, but around 11 questions were asked from deleted chapters. A total of six chapters in Biology were left out while being taught and teachers had said that no question will come from them in entrance exams. However, I was surprised to see the questions asked from those lessons. I could not answer them. It is not known whether the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will give grace marks or not,” said Monika C.G., a student.

There were also accusations of nine questions in Maths being out of syllabus. “Compared to the previous year, this time, the maths question paper was tough. They asked many questions that were out of syllabus,” said Vishal, a student.

“National Testing Agency has rationalised Biology and Chemistry subjects for NEET examination and nine chapters from Chemistry and six chapters from Biology subjects were deleted from the syllabus. So, we taught the same syllabus for II PU examination, CET, and NEET. However, these deleted chapters were the part of CET-2024 syllabus and most of the teachers and colleges were unaware of this,” said a Biology teacher from a Government PU College.

“Questions were asked from the deleted chapters of II PU Biology textbooks like Reproduction in Organisms, Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production, Organisms and Populations, Echo system, Environmental Issues from and Plant Kingdom, Structural Organisation in Animals from I PU textbooks,” he added.

Clarifying about the complaints, S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, said: “There is an option to raise objections against such questions. Later, the experts committee will examine them and KEA will take the decision based on the committee’s advice.” “The question papers are set as per the prescribed norms. There is no need for anxiety. The link to submit objections will be enabled on Saturday,” she said.

Other than this, the test went off smoothly at 737 centres across the State. As many as 3,49,637 candidates had downloaded admission cards for CET, which is the gateway for professional courses, including engineering. As per preliminary information, out of 3,49,673 applicants, 80% attended the examination.