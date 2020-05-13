CET 2020 to be held on July 30, 31

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will now be held on 30 and 31 July.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief minister and Higher education minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

The exam was originally scheduled to held on April 22, 23 and 24 but was postponed due to the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 1.90 lakh students were registered for the test which is the gateway for admission to all undergraduate professional courses except medical, dental and AYUSH.

Mr. Ashwathnarayan said that the number of centres will be increased to maintain social distancing.