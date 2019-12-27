Karnataka

CET 2020 likely in third week of April

The Common Entrance Test 2020 is likely to be scheduled in the third week of April. The Karnataka Examinations Authority will issue a notification shortly after finalising the dates.

Students aspiring for seats in professional courses such as engineering, farm sciences among others will appear for the test which will be conducted over a span of three days.

Although the Higher Education Department had planned to conduct an online test, the 2020 examination will be a pen-and-paper test due to logistical reasons.

