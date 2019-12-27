CET 2020 likely in third week of April

The Common Entrance Test 2020 is likely to be scheduled in the third week of April. The Karnataka Examinations Authority will issue a notification shortly after finalising the dates.
Students aspiring for seats in professional courses such as engineering, farm sciences among others will appear for the test which will be conducted over a span of three days.
Although the Higher Education Department had planned to conduct an online test, the 2020 examination will be a pen-and-paper test due to logistical reasons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.