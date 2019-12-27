CET 2020 likely in third week of April

The Common Entrance Test 2020 is likely to be scheduled in the third week of April. The Karnataka Examinations Authority will issue a notification shortly after finalising the dates.

Students aspiring for seats in professional courses such as engineering, farm sciences among others will appear for the test which will be conducted over a span of three days.

Although the Higher Education Department had planned to conduct an online test, the 2020 examination will be a pen-and-paper test due to logistical reasons.