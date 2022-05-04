CESC takes lead to push for EV charging infrastructure

Symposium in Mysuru on May 7 on electric vehicles and their charging technologies

Symposium in Mysuru on May 7 on electric vehicles and their charging technologies

·

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken the lead on behalf of State’s ESCOMs in establishing infrastructure for electric vehicles, mainly charging stations, for popularising ‘green transport’. It is bringing together a host of stakeholders on a common platform here for getting first-hand information on the initiatives and charging facilities and also for clearing doubts/apprehensions.

The CESC has organised a symposium on “Electric vehicles and its charging stations”‘, on May 7 at the KEBEA Training Institute in Kodakola near Mysuru. Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the event.

Around 700 delegates are expected to attend the event which brings together manufacturers of EVs, people in the industry of establishing EV charging stations, prospective consumers, housing societies, industries, institutions, apartment societies, petrol pumps and others to get knowledge on the subject amidst the Centre’s push for EVs.

On the occasion, the Minister will inaugurate the EV charging station set up on the premises of KEBEA. Manufacturers of charging stations will also be displaying their products and equipment at the event.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told presspersons in Mysuru on Wednesday that KPTC, KREDL and other government institutions are participating besides many stakeholders. The symposium will also discuss the recent incidents involving electric two-wheelers in the country and safety issues.

155 EV CHARGING STATIONS?

He said 155 locations have been identified across five districts that come under the CESC for setting up EV charging stations. They mostly include the premises of government and CESC offices. Three charging stations have so far been set up with one in the CESC head office and two others in its divisional offices in Kuvempunagar and N.R. Mohalla here.

The revenue sharing details were yet to be finalised.

“If private players are keen to set up EV charging stations, CESC will facilitate the process. Ten people have come forward so far with proposals. The details of 155 locations have been sent to BESCOM which is the nodal agency. If everything works out, agreements will be signed and tenders are called for setting up the stations,” he replied.

Instead of commercial tariff, a promotional and subsidised tariff of ₹5 per unit is charged for EV stations. Also, the promoters can earn up to ₹2 per unit. The EV owners may have to pay about ₹15 for one charge and the costs are still being worked out as EVs are charged free of cost at the CESC office, Hinkal.

“The unit rates for EV charging in peak hours may be revised since the CESC spends Rs 10 per unit for peak hour load.”

TEN STATIONS ON EXPRESSWAY

Mr. Jayavibhavaswamy said ten stations have been proposed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and the CESC limits extend till Channapatna. The CESC will facilitate setting up of the EV charging stations on government land along the highway till its jurisdiction.

Mysuru city has eight EV charging stations, including four in private ownership.

The CESC MD said the CESC has bought two electric four-wheelers to set an example of encouraging EV vehicles in the government fleet of vehicles.

Also, the CESC has urged the commissioners of MCC, MUDA in Mysuru, municipal offices in Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajnagar and Madikeri to provide details of space available on their premises for the allocation of two-wheeler charging stations.

CESC Director (Technical) Manjappa, GM (HR) Ravikumar P., GM (Projects) Muni Gopal Raju, and others were present.