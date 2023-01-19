CESC gets 10,000 applications for rooftop solar power system in 5 districts of Karnataka

January 19, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MYSURU

It’s official. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has received 10,000 applications from households in five districts evincing interest in adopting renewable energy for lighting up their homes.

Responding to the CESC’s call for harnessing solar energy by adopting rooftop solar systems, the online enrolment attracted an overwhelming response from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

The CESC has identified six agencies and consultants who have been authorised to provide technical assistance and installation of rooftop solar systems according to the needs of the households. Interested persons can get in touch with the agencies for assistance to install rooftop solar power systems as mandated by the Ministry of Renewable Energy (MnRE), Government of India.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhvaswamy said the response is encouraging. There is scope for further registrations. The agencies will inspect the premises for viability.

Details of the rooftop solar power initiative are available on the website of CESC.

The CESC MD said there was a delay in identification of the consultants in view of certain guidelines. With the relaxation of certain norms, the firms had been finalised and they could be consulted for the installation. Initially, the funding is to be taken care of by the households while 40% subsidy can be availed one month after the installation directly from the MnRE. The CESC will coordinate on the subsidy after inspection of the installation.

He clarified that the subsidy is available only when the installation is done through agencies identified by the CESC.