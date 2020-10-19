Centre will help flood-hit: Narendra Modi

Yediyurappa says he will seek additional relief after aerial survey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre and State were making joint efforts to provide relief in flood-hit areas of the State, while Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa indicated that he would appeal for additional assistance.

While delivering the centenary convocation address of University of Mysore virtually, Mr. Modi said his sympathies were with the families that were affected by the rain that lashed the State a few days ago.

The Opposition Congress had taken exception to the Prime Minister’s silence on the floods in the northern parts of the State.

Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Modi had promised assistance from the Centre for the flood-hit areas. Addressing a programme at his Assembly constituency of Shikaripur in Shivamogga district, Mr. Yediyurappa said: “The Prime Minister has assured me all support for flood relief in the State.

“Speaking to presspersons, he said: “I will conduct an aerial survey on October 21 and submit details of the havoc to Mr. Modi, appealing for additional assistance.” The Union Ministers have also assured all support, he added.

Mr. Modi also greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara, which is celebrated as “Nada Habba”. Despite the restrictions on celebrations due to the pandemic, Mr. Modi said the enthusiasm among people had not ebbed. But, the rain had dampened the mood, he said.