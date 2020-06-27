Centre urged not to allow mining in Kappata Gudda

Stating that elected representatives were attempting to free a few blocks of the conservation reserve Kappata Gudda for mining and quarrying, the National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR), the Janandolanagala Maha Maitri, the Citizens for Democracy and other organisations have urged the Union government not to allow any such exclusion which, in turn, may result in mining and quarrying.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, president of NCPNR and Samaj Parivartana Samudaya S.R. Hiremath said that some elected representatives were making efforts to allow mining and quarrying in a few blocks of Kappata Gudda and released copies of their letters to the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar seeking permission for such commission.

Mr. Hiremath said that what these politicians had not understood was that the declaration of Kappata Gudda as a conservation reserve was based on a series of scientific reports submitted by scientists to the Western Ghats Task Force over the years and an effective people’s movement led by Kappata Gudda Horata Samiti led by seers of various mutt heads, particularly Sri Tontada Siddalinga Swamiji, and other organisations, including Samaj Parivartana Samudaya.

He said that an effective legal battle had facilitated the declaration of the biodiversity-rich Kappata Gudda as conservation reserve.

Following the letters from the elected representatives to the Union Minister, already the seer of Tontadarya Mutt Sri Siddarama Swami and the Samaj Parivartana Samudaya had held a joint press conference in Gadag opposing the move.

“And, we will continue to keep a close watch on the issue and will oppose any move to free any block of the conservation reserve for mining or quarrying,” he said.

Campaign

Mr. Hiremath said that the Citizens for Democracy along with various organisations had decided to launch a sustained campaign to get justice to Anand Teltumbe and other activists who had been imprisoned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The details of the campaign would be discussed at the annual general body meeting of the Citizens for Democracy to be held in Dharwad on Saturday, he said.