Centre sanctions ₹12,500-crore project to lay Belagavi-Hungund-Raichur National Highway

December 01, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union government has sanctioned the Belagavi-Hunagund-Raichur National Highway and the work will start soon.

In a press release issued from Delhi, Mr. Joshi has said that a proposal to lay a 324-km National Highway on the route was earlier submitted to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and it has now been sanctioned fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of the region.

He has said that the land acquisition process has already been initiated and soon, the work will be launched.

Mr. Joshi has said that the four-lane National Highway between Raichur and Belagavi will further improve road transport in the region and it has been sanctioned as part of the Economic Corridor project of the Union government.

After completion of the highway project, the journey time from Miraj to Solapur will also be reduced to five-six hours from 10 hours, he said.

Under the project, a 168-km road between Belagavi and Hungund and 156-km road between Hungund and Raichur will be constructed. In all, the four-lane road will be constructed at a cost of ₹12,500 crore, he has said in the release.

Six-phase work

Mr. Joshi has said that the project will be taken up in six phases and it will reduce traffic congestion, especially movement of heavy transport vehicles, and the road will be made further safe. He has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the project.