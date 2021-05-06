Karnataka

Centre moves SC against Karnataka HC order asking enhancement of LMO for state

A liquid oxygen tanker from Karnataka refilling the 13-KL Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker at GGH Anantapur. File   | Photo Credit: RVS PRASAD

The Centre Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.

The bench, also comprising Justice M.R. Shah, said it will have to look at the paper book before issuing any order.

The bench said it would assemble in a few minutes.

