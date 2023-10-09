Central University of Karnataka professor among top 2% of world’s scientists

October 09, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

N. Sandeep, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, is among the top 2% of scientists in the world, as per a list published by Stanford University, according to R.R. Biradar, Registrar of the university.

Congratulating the distinguished scientist, Prof. Biradar, on Monday, said that the university is committed to extending all support to its scientists and researchers and provide them with the required infrastructure to excel in their careers.

“Dr. Sandeep finding himself in the top 2% of scientists of the world shows his academic calibre and the quality of research he has carried out. It also shows the quality of faculty members of our university,” he said.

“Stanford University conducts studies to know the quality of research and publication of faculties in the field of science. It prepares two lists, one is the year-wise top 2% of scientists and the other is the career-wise top 2% of scientists. This is the fifth time my name has appeared in the year-wise top 2% of the world’s scientists. Every year my ranking has improved. The first time, my rank was above one lakh and this year, it is 14,000. It means that I am among the top 0.14%. My name has appeared in the top 2% career-wise ranking also,” Dr. Sandeep said, thanking the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar and his colleagues for their support and guidance.

Dr. Sandeep added that the number of publications as corresponding and first author, citation index, H-index, quality of journals and other parameters are used to prepare the rank list.

Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan has expressed his happiness and congratulated Dr. Sandeep for his achievement.

“We are very proud of our teachers and their achievement. The university has many bright teachers and we are providing them the required support. The university is known for quality teaching, research and development and we are determined in maintaining and improving quality,” Prof. Satyanarayan said.