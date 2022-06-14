CEN police arrest three imposters

Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) wing of the police on Tuesday arrested three people who were posing as anti-corruption bureau officers and were demanding bribe from government officials in Belagavi.

A team, led by Circle Inspector of Police B.R. Gaddekar, arrested Murugeppa Ningappa Pujar, Rajesh Bapusa Chougale and Rajanikant Nagaraj Mugali.

The accused were making telephone calls to government officers and telling them to transfer money to their accounts after threatening them with arrest if they did not pay. They made calls to RTO, police and revenue officials routinely, a CEN officer said.