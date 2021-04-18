Celebrations banned in North Karnataka in view of rise in new cases

The 14 districts of the region together record 2,676 COVID-19 positive cases

The State government has banned all village fairs, religious rituals, public ceremonies and other gatherings with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The number of new cases reached 2,676 across the 14 districts of North Karnataka on Sunday.

The region witnessed 13 deaths.

Kalaburagi recorded the highest number of cases with 671 cases. Bidar reported 469, Dharwad 265, Ballari 238, Vijayapura 200, Davangere and Raichur 133 each, Belagavi 129, Uttara Kannada and Bagalkot 104 each, Yadgir 74, Koppal 65, Gadag 48 and Haveri 43. The total number of patients discharged was 782, with the highest of 141 in Kalaburagi and the lowest of 10 in Haveri.

The highest number of active cases [3,781] is in Kalaburagi and the lowest [293] in Haveri.

On Saturday, Belagavi district registered the single-day highest spike of 188 in the first four months of 2021. A total of 1,276 cases have been reported since April 1.

The Deputy Commissioners of these districts have banned ceremonies and clamped restrictions on the entry of visitors to public places such as monuments and temples. Archaeological Survey of India has banned the entry of people to historical monuments for a month. The Department of Religious Endowment has continued the ban on entry of devotees at Saundatti Yallamma and Chinchali Mayakka temples for a month.

New guidelines have been issued to reducing the number of people attending public events to 200 from 500 earlier. For indoor ceremonies, the recommended strength is 100.

For birthday and other similar celebrations, the number should not cross 50 for outdoor and 20 for indoor functions. For cremation and burial, 25 persons are allowed. Political rallies should not have more than 200 people.

The Department of Railways has issued orders to collect a fine of ₹500 from those without masks. As per an order issued on Saturday, not wearing masks will be an offence under Railways Act. Even spitting and other behaviour that violates the SOP will attract fine.