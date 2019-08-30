‘Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in simple manner’

Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas has urged people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and observe Moharram in a simple manner, owing to the losses suffered by the recent floods.

After a meeting with officials where he reviewed preparations for the smooth conduct of the festival, he said, “We have had unprecedented rain and floods in the State. Northern Karnataka is the worst affected. We need to keep the festivities simple and try and help the affected as much as we can. I have been giving this message to the Ganesh Mandals.”

He urged the mandals to celebrate the festival with the least inconvenience to others. Ganesh festivities will start on September 2 and Moharram observation on September 10. The police are making all preparations for the smooth conduct of the festival. They are coordinating with the other agencies to ensure this. City corporations and municipalities have been asked to maintain cleanliness in places where Ganesh idols will be installed. HESCOM has been asked to provide uninterrupted power supply.

Over 12,000 police forces will be stationed in the five districts in the Northern Range. They will include Rapid Action Force, State and District Armed Reserve police force apart from civil police personnel.

As many as 10,980 mandals will be installing Ganesh idols in public places across the Bombay Karnataka districts that are part of the range. They include 3,896 in Belagavi, 2,075 in Vijayapura, 2,500 in Bagalkot, 1,245 in Dharwad and 1,355 in Gadag, he said.

Superintendents of Police will hold regular interaction with other agencies and the mandals. They will also ensure round-the-clock surveillance to avoid untoward incidents, he said. Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi, Additional Superintendent of Police R.L. Arasiddhi were present.