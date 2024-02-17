GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CDPO caught accepting bribe in Haveri

February 17, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Haveri Lokayukta Police caught a child development officer and a data entry operator red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in Haveri on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Santosh Thakoorappa Surve of Haveri, who runs a ‘Mahila Santvana Kendra’, the Lokayukta police had laid the trap and arrested child development officer Jayashree Patil and data entry operator Raju Pujar.

The accused officer had allegedly demanded a commission of 10% for releasing the second instalment of grant for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the Mahila Santvana Kendra. On Saturday, when Ms. Patil received the bribe amount of ₹10,000 through Raju Pujar, the arrests were made.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / crime / police / corruption & bribery

