CCB seize unaccounted cash

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested a gang of three persons who were carrying unaccounted cash of ₹76 lakh.

Based on information, the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) officials of CCB rushed to Nanjappa Road in Shanthinagar and nabbed the trio.

The arrested are Robin Kumar, 26, a resident of Shanthinagar and a native of Gujarat, Sundar Lal, 39, of Sudhamanagar and native of Rajasthan, and their associate Neeraj Mishra, 37, of CKC Garden near Sudhamanagar.

The CCB officials suspect that they are part of a hawala racket waiting for their contacts to deliver the cash. The accused failed to produce the documents related to the cash or any transactions and source of the money. Hence, they were arrested.

A case has been registered against the trio in Wilson Garden police station.