GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB raids garment shops for counterfeit goods worth ₹23.9 lakh

Police said two shops on Commercial Street and one in Shivajinagar were allegedly producing counterfeit garments under the guise of a reputable brand

January 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday raided two garment shops in Commercial Street for allegedly selling fake branded clothes and accessories to customers. The CCB police have seized such clothes worth ₹23.9 lakh.

Police officials said that two shops situated on Commercial Street and one in Shivajinagar were allegedly producing counterfeit garments under the guise of a reputable brand. These fake products were being sold to customers, making profit from their illegal activities.

The police have seized clothes, belts, shoes, and other accessories and cases have been filed under various sections of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.