CCB arrests two trying to sell Shaligram stones worth ₹2 crore

March 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two persons who were trying to sell two Shaligram stones worth ₹2 crore at a private hotel in Rajajinagar. The accused were identified as Manoj, 57, and Aditya Sagar Jawalkar, 37.

The accused were trying to sell the stones to the public, convincing them that the stones are lucky and a form of Vishnu brought from Gomathi river of Gujarat.

The CCB police, who got the information, raided the hotel and arrested the accused and recovered the Shaligram stones. An FIR has been registered at Rajajinagar police station.