CCB arrests swimming coach, seizes marijuana worth ₹10 lakh

April 16, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old swimming coach and recovered 5.5 kg of marijuana worth ₹10 lakh from him.

The accused, Rizwan Razaq, a native of Kerala working as swimming coach at a private club in Begur, has been residing in the city for the last eight years. According to the police, in order to make quick money he sourced narcotics from local peddlers and sold it to his contacts. Based on a tip-off, a team of CCB officials raided his place and booked him under NDPS Act, 1985.

In another case, the CK Acchukattu police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 24 gm of cocaine worth ₹1.75 lakh. The accused was caught red-handed while waiting for his contacts at Katriguppe playground. The accused did not have valid travel documents and is suspected to have been sourcing the drugs from his contacts from a neighbouring State, a police officer said.

