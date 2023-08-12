HamberMenu
CCB arrests cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli under Goonda Act

Police allege Puneeth Kerehalli, 32, who heads Rashtra Rakshana Pade, had been involved in vigilantism and extortion.

August 12, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Bengaluru..

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
Punith Kerehalli.

Punith Kerehalli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Friday, August 11, 2023 arrested Puneeth Kumar alias Puneeth Kerehalli, the leader of a Hindutva organisation, under the Goonda Act for his alleged involvement in over 10 criminal cases in the last 10 years.

The police alleged Puneeth Kerehalli, 32, who heads Rashtra Rakshana Pade, involved in vigilantism, had the sole purpose for extortion and was under the police scanner for many years. Several cases of extortion , assault , under the arms act and of criminal intimidation and murder in the name of cow vigilantism had been booked under him.

Puneeth Kerehalli hails from Hassan and lived in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

“The west division police have issued him a showcause notice earlier after he was found involved in anti social activities even after he was released on bail in a murder case. In order to prevent him from furthering anti social activities, detention order was issued against him on Friday and CCB officials executed the order,” officials said.

He will not be entitled for bail under Goonda Act act for the next one year.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Karnataka

