CBI officials inspect AIISH in Mysuru

March 29, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MYSURU

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Thursday inspected the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here and checked documents on purchases that had taken place in recent years.

Sources at the institute said the officials, who came in Delhi registered vehicles in the morning, inspected various departments, and reportedly collected details on the purchases. The officers are also learnt to have seized some documents. The inspection went on till evening, the sources added.

The AIISH is one of the premier institutes in the area of speech and hearing and comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It is undergoing a lot of expansion with new buildings and facilities being established since the past few years.