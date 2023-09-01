Cauvery row: Karnataka will place ground reality before CWMA, but won’t approach SC now, says DKS

September 01, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following legal experts’ opinion on the ongoing row on the release of Cauvery waters during the distress year to Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government has decided to place the ground reality in the basin area before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). However, at this juncture, there is no question of approaching the Supreme Court, said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar, who held a meeting with the Advocate-General Shashi Kiran Shetty, and senior advocates Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki, who represents Karnataka in the Supreme Court, said the lower riparian State of Tamil Nadu was well aware of the deficient southwest monsoon. Despite the shortfall and distress, Tamil Nadu has not been able to control the area under cultivation, he said.

Water usage in T.N.

Tamil Nadu has utilised 93 tmcft of water from its (TN) reservoirs this year as against the normal usage of 67.7 tmcft, Mr. Shivakumar said, and noted that Tamil Nadu had the advantage of receiving Northeast monsoon.

Emphasising the distress situation in Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru received rain yesterday (on Thursday night) but not the Cauvery basin.” He reiterated his stand that Mekedatu project was the only solution to the Cauvery water-sharing issue with Tamil Nadu.

The CWMA in its meeting on August 29 directed Karnataka to ensure the realisation of flows in Biligundlu at the rate of 5,000 cusecs daily, starting from that day for the next 15 days.

See ground reality

“We requested the CWMA see the ground situation in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Since the CWMA is a technical team, our legal team suggested that we submit the ground reality in the Cauvery basin before it and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC),“ Mr. Shivakumar said. The legal experts suggested against going before the Supreme Court at this juncture, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government’s plea for the release of water at the rate of 24,000 cusecs would come up for hearing before the Supreme Court next week.