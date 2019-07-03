Cauvery: Farmers block traffic, threaten to intensify protests

Traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru was disrupted for a while on Tuesday with Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene members holding roadblock agitations at many places on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Their demands were to immediately discharge Cauvery and Hemavati waters to canals to save standing crops that were withering on several thousands of acres in the district; to announce/sanction special packages to the farming community that has been consecutively facing drought situations; and to initiate measures against harassments being faced by defaulter-farmers from banks.

The agitations were organised at Shivalli, Gejjalagere, and some other places along the highway. Raising slogans against the State government and district MLAs for not taking measures to release the water, they said at Gejjalagere, “The KRRS has been organising protests since the second week of June. But the government has been reluctant to discharge water as pwople did not vote for Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil K. in the Lok Sabha elections.” In spite of continuous and indefinite agitations, none of the MLAs [seven in the district] visited the place.

They said Tuesday’s roadblocks were ‘symbolic protests’ and they would hold massive agitations from July 10. Police security was in place at all the venues.