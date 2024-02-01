Caught in a web | Detangling the cybercrime phenomenon

February 01, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bengaluru, the country’s ‘IT capital,’ topped the list in cybercrimes registered across all metro cities in India in 2022 yet again, an ignominy it has had for several years now. The city has registered around 18,000 cybercrime cases since 2023 to date. One in three people in the IT city are directly or indirectly victims of cybercrimes, according to Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Common categories of cybercrimes being reported in the city include Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) fraud, courier fraud, sextortion, online job fraud and cryptocurrency online investment scam.

Concerned with the alarming numbers, Mr. Dayananda has set up special teams to investigate the cases in separate groups, with four officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police designated to supervise different categories of cybercrimes.

In this series, The Hindu’s Karnataka reporters look at epicentres and emerging hotspots of cybercrime, as well as new and innovative patterns of fraud adopted by scamsters. The stories will spotlight the plight of victims in the aftermath of the crime, their trauma and learnings while offering an advisory of DOs and DON’Ts curated by experts.