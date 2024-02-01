GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 3 stories

Caught in a web | Cybercrooks get more innovative

Imran Gowhar
At the time of the arrest, the police recovered Rs. 60 lakh from different accounts along with four mobile phones and SIM cards. RAO GN

Caught in a web | Victims of cybercrime reflect on trauma and hard-won lessons in the wake of losses

Shreyas H.S.
Until recently, Jamtara in Jharkhand, which even inspired an OTT series, was the headquarters of cybercrime in India. But law enforcement agencies say new hotspots are emerging, proving to be a major challenge for investigating authorities.

Caught in a web | Bengaluru still has most cybercrime cases, but Jamtara not the scamster hub anymore

K.C. Deepika

Caught in a web | Detangling the cybercrime phenomenon

The series looks at emerging hotspots of cybercrime, new patterns of fraud and plight of victims while offering preventive guidelines for the public

February 01, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ransomware and Cyber attack by hacker is illegal and fraud and can lead to money loss , illustration about cyber security in glitch style

Ransomware and Cyber attack by hacker is illegal and fraud and can lead to money loss , illustration about cyber security in glitch style | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bengaluru, the country’s ‘IT capital,’ topped the list in cybercrimes registered across all metro cities in India in 2022 yet again, an ignominy it has had for several years now. The city has registered around 18,000 cybercrime cases since 2023 to date. One in three people in the IT city are directly or indirectly victims of cybercrimes, according to Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Common categories of cybercrimes being reported in the city include Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) fraud, courier fraud, sextortion, online job fraud and cryptocurrency online investment scam.

Also read: 25% of cases registered in Karnataka, 10% in Bengaluru City related to cybercrimes

Concerned with the alarming numbers, Mr. Dayananda has set up special teams to investigate the cases in separate groups, with four officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police designated to supervise different categories of cybercrimes.

In this series, The Hindu’s Karnataka reporters look at epicentres and emerging hotspots of cybercrime, as well as new and innovative patterns of fraud adopted by scamsters. The stories will spotlight the plight of victims in the aftermath of the crime, their trauma and learnings while offering an advisory of DOs and DON’Ts curated by experts.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.