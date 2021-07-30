Casual workers stage protest in Hassan over salary payment

Casual workers of government hostels of the Backward Classes Welfare Department have alleged that they have not got salaries for the past one year. They staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday, under the banner of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene.

As many as 76 people have been working in the hostels on a contract basis in the district. They get ₹10,200 a month as salary. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the hostels remained closed for several months, denying them work and pay. Only those who were asked to work at hostels, which were converted into COVID Care Centres, got salaries. “The workers in three hostels were asked to repay the salary they got for a month,” said a worker.

However, District Officer Harsha, said there were no payment dues.