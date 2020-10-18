Caste census report will be accepted by govt.: KSE

Senior Minister and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the State government will accept the socio-economic survey, popularly known as caste census, conducted by the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission.

He was speaking at a consultation meet over the survey, organised by Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Okkoota.

The meeting was attended by several OBC leaders cutting across party lines including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and seers from OBC communities.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah conducted the socio-economic survey but somehow did not implement it. There were several hurdles put for accepting the report in the coalition government. Now Mr. Siddaramaiah has said he will take to the streets if the report is not accepted. Our government will not give room for such protests, as we will accept the report. There will be opposition to the report from various quarters. Let us work towards its implementation across party lines,” he said.

A delegation of seers and leaders have now decided to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to demand that the report be accepted and implemented immediately.

They will also demand that the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission be immediately reconstituted as it has been headless for over a year now.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that the survey report was not ready during his tenure and, if it was, he would have accepted and implemented its recommendations then only.

Pitching for ST tag for Kurubas, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was of the firm opinion that not only Kurubas, but all other communities in the State that have tribal characteristics must be given the STs tag.