Cases jump to over 9,000

After recording 5,773 and 7,866 cases on two consecutive days since Monday, the State's daily cases again crossed 9,000 on Wednesday.
A total of 9,540 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, taking the tally to 4,21,730. With 128 new deaths, the toll rose to 6,808. This includes 19 deaths of COVID-19 patients due to non-COVID causes.
With a Case Fatality Rate of 1.6%, Karnataka now has the third highest number of deaths in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. A total of 6,860 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of discharges to 3,15,433. Of the 99,470 active cases, 776 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals. Karnataka now has the second highest number of active cases in the country after Maharashtra.
Bengaluru Urban reported 3,419 cases. With 41 of the 128 deaths from Bengaluru Urban alone, the total number of deaths in this district rose to 2,307.
