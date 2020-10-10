Cases in Hassan cross 20,000 mark

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hassan district crossed 20,000 on Friday. With 483 new cases reported on the day the total figure rose to 20,363. Among them, 15,904 have recovered and 4,089 are under treatment. Of these 49 are in intensive care units.
Including four deaths reported on the day, so far 370 people have died of the infection, stated the bulletin released by the district administration.
Among the cases reported on the day, 11 are from Alur, 81 from Arkalgud, 66 from Arsikere, 36 from Belur taluk, 57 from Channarayapatna, 173 from Hassan taluk, 25 from Holenarasipur and 34 people are from Sakleshpur.
