Karnataka

Cases in Hassan cross 20,000 mark

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hassan district crossed 20,000 on Friday. With 483 new cases reported on the day the total figure rose to 20,363. Among them, 15,904 have recovered and 4,089 are under treatment. Of these 49 are in intensive care units.

Including four deaths reported on the day, so far 370 people have died of the infection, stated the bulletin released by the district administration.

Among the cases reported on the day, 11 are from Alur, 81 from Arkalgud, 66 from Arsikere, 36 from Belur taluk, 57 from Channarayapatna, 173 from Hassan taluk, 25 from Holenarasipur and 34 people are from Sakleshpur.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 1:02:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cases-in-hassan-cross-20000-mark/article32817293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY