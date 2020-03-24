Case booked against violator of home quarantine rule

The first case of breaking home quarantine directive was booked here on Monday.

A person, who arrived from a COVID-19 affected country on Sunday, apparently violated the instructions given by the health authorities in Bengaluru upon arrival on Sunday by venturing out into a public place here, flouting the 14-day home quarantine rule. He was supposed to be in home quarantine until April 6, a press release from the city police said.

The V.V. Puram police have booked a case.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta warned of legal steps against violators of home quarantine rule.