Case against two for violating quarantine order

Police have booked cases against two persons from Malur village in Tirthahalli taluk having history of visiting COVID-19 affected place, for roaming in public places by violating the directions of home quarantine.

Mohammed Suyab Khan, 30, and his brother Mohammed Hussein Khan, 28, had returned to Malur after visiting Abu Dhabi on March 12. Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare had directed the duo to be in home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

When the officials of Health and Family Welfare and Police departments visited their house on March 25, it was found that the duo had roamed in public places by violating the direction and had also played cricket in the village. Malur police have booked cases against them under sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code Cases under the same sections have been booked against their parents Masthan Khan and Khathija Bi also for allowing them to violate the home quarantine directions.