Canals get Cauvery water

In order to protect standing crops, the Mandya district administration on Tuesday took a significant decision to discharge Cauvery waters to irrigation canals.

According to a communiqué from the Department of Information and Public relations, water [from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna] is being discharged to Devaraya and Virija Canals from Tuesday, as per an order issued by Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

Officials have not provided details about the quantum of water beingreleased into the canals as well the area of coverage of crops that need water.