HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Can Udhayanidhi Stalin eradicate Sanatana Dharma from his home?

September 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Criticising the Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sport Udhayanidhi Stalin for comparing Sanatana Dharma to dengue and malaria, Sri Ram Sene State president Gangadhar Kulkarni said Mr. Stalin, who talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma from the society, has to eradicate it from his own family.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Saturday, Mr. Kulkarni said that Mr. Stalin’s father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his mother Durga are also followers of Sanatana Dharma. “Can Udhayanidhi Stalin eradicate Sanatana Dharma from his home,” he questioned.

Mr. Kulkarni, mentioning several instances said that Mr. Udhayanidhi’s mother Durga Stalin is a follower of Hindu rituals and practices. Recently, she offered a gold crown valued to be ₹14 lakh to Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Mr. Udhaynidhi, whose family members were involved in the 2G spectrum scam-related money laundering case, has no moral right to comment about the Sanatana Dharma.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Tamil Nadu / state politics / politics (general) / national politics / malaria / Kerala / religion and belief / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.