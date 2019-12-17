Karnataka

Cambridge English Examination Centre inaugurated

Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, inaugurated a Cambridge English Examination Centre at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Education Society in Belagavi on Monday.

T.K. Arunachalam, Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English said the platform would help students develop their language and communication skills and gain international certification.

These high-quality international exams have been designed to develop practical English language communication skills by one of the world’s largest dedicated language research teams, he said.

Raj Shama Ghatage, chairman of the society, announced plans to take Cambridge English Examinations to every city and town in the region.

Over 5 million examinations are taken every year in 130 countres, Mr. Ghatage said.

